 Skip to main content

Canada

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

Air Canada’s U.S.-based workers ratify new collective agreement

Montreal, Quebec, Canada
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Air Canada says members of the union representing its American-based workers have ratified a new collective agreement.

Mark Blinch/The Canadian Press

Air Canada says members of the union representing its American-based workers have ratified a new collective agreement.

The airline says the International Brotherhood of Teamsters informed it the agreement reached on July 17 was ratified by its members.

The union represents Air Canada’s roughly 700 workers who are based in America, including customer service representatives, air cargo workers and others.

Story continues below advertisement

The agreement lasts 10 years and will be in effect until 2029.

Air Canada says in a statement that the company is pleased with the ratification.

Operations vice-president Craig Landry says the results provides long-term stability for those workers in a highly competitive and transforming industry.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter