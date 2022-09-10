Firefighters use aircraft to battle a wildfire south of Salem, Ore., on Friday, Sept. 9, 2022. An air quality advisory has been issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley due to high concentrations of fine particulate matter from wildfire smoke in the province and the United States.Andrew Selsky/The Associated Press

An air quality advisory has been issued for Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley because of “high concentrations of fine particulate matter” from wildfire smoke in British Columbia and the United States.

The organization Metro Vancouver says a fire burning at a wood recycling facility in the city is also contributing to the poor air quality in multiple municipalities, including Burnaby, Richmond, New Westminster, Surrey and Coquitlam.

It says wildfire smoke affecting the region is from blazes burning southeast of Chilliwack and Hope, including two fires near Manning Park and Hope, and says the poor air quality is expected to persist through the weekend.

Metro Vancouver says fine particulate matter refers to solid or liquid droplets that can easily penetrate indoors because of their small size.

It’s advising people to postpone or reduce outdoor physical activity, especially if breathing feels uncomfortable, including for children and pregnant women as well as for people with underlying conditions like lung disease, asthma and diabetes.

Metro Vancouver says air conditioning can offer some relief from the pollution, and public buildings like libraries may serve as places of refuge in some communities.