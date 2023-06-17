Open this photo in gallery: Gen. Eric Flores, left, leader of a firefighting contingent from France, aboard a helicopter north of Obedjiwan, Quebec, Canada on June 14, 2023. Wildfires are now slowing, but concerns about air quality persist.RENAUD PHILIPPE/The New York Times News Service

Air quality remained a concern in several regions of Quebec on Saturday as some residents returned home following evacuations sparked by wildfires.

The province’s forest fire prevention agency, SOPFEU, said wildfire progress remains slow, with 121 fires still active across the province as firefighters battle 32 priority blazes.

The Public Security Ministry said Saturday that weather conditions and firefighters have reined in several blazing threats in the regions of Abitibi-Témiscamingue, the North Shore, Mauricie and Northern Quebec.

But Environment Canada has issued a smog advisory for the Abitibi-Témiscamingue, Gatineau and Mont-Laurier regions. The department recommended that children with asthma and people with respiratory or heart conditions avoid strenuous physical activity outdoors.

The mayor of Lebel-sur-Quévillon announced Friday the 2,000 residents who evacuated the town in northwestern Quebec will be able to return to their as of homes Sunday, two weeks after leaving.

Essential workers returned Saturday to prepare for the homecoming, surrounded by trenches as the nearby wildfire remains a concern for authorities and the 260 American and Portuguese firefighters arriving Friday and Saturday to help battle the blaze.

“Our shopkeepers are ready – gas stations, convenience stores, grocery stores,” Mayor Guy Lafrenière said in a video posted on the municipality’s Facebook page Saturday morning, stating those businesses as well as the pharmacy will be open Sunday.

In Abitibi-Témiscamingue, the provincial government said the 3,000 residents of Senneterre have been able to return to the community, as have Normétal’s 750 residents.

The ban on walking in the forest remained in some sectors of Abitibi-Témiscamingue, the North Shore, Mauricie, Northern Quebec and Saguenay-Lac-St-Jean.