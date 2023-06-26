Open this photo in gallery: A wildfire burns in a forest near the town of Cochrane, Ont., in a June 6 handout photo.HO/The Canadian Press

Wildfire smoke continues to blanket northern and eastern parts of Ontario today, with Environment Canada warning the very high levels of air pollution may affect vulnerable people if they don’t exercise caution.

The weather agency has special air quality statements in effect for the Sudbury, Elliot Lake and Prescott areas due to smoke plumes from wildfires in Ontario and Quebec and it says conditions are not expected to improve for some parts until Tuesday night or Wednesday.

Environment Canada says Quebec wildfires are also causing very high levels of air pollution in Ottawa but conditions are expected to improve Monday.

The Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre says there are 462 active fires burning across the country, about 237 of them are out of control and almost one-quarter of those fires are in Quebec.

Environment Canada says in its air quality statement that people with lung disease, heart disease, older adults, children, pregnant people, and people who work outdoors are at higher risk of experiencing health effects caused by smoke.

It is advising locals to stay indoors with their windows closed, use an air purifier if possible and check on loved ones.