Air travellers warned of COVID-19 case on flights from Mexico to Moncton

Public health officials in New Brunswick are warning travellers on two recent flights they may have been exposed to COVID-19.

Officials said today an international traveller with COVID-19 may have been infectious on Aug. 22, while on Air Canada Flight 0992 from Mexico City to Toronto and on Air Canada Flight 8918 from Toronto to Moncton.

Anyone on those flights should self-monitor for COVID-19 symptoms for 14 days from when they got off the plane.

If symptoms develop, they are directed to self-isolate and call 811.

Meanwhile, Public Health is reporting no new cases of COVID-19 today.

The province has reported a total of 192 cases of COVID-19, 186 of which are considered recovered. There have been two deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus in New Brunswick.

