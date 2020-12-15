 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Aircraft searching after scallop vessel, crew reported missing off coast of Nova Scotia

DIGBY
The Canadian Press
Search and rescue aircraft are searching off the coast of southwestern Nova Scotia after a scallop vessel was reported to have gone down in rough seas.

Lt.-Cmdr. Brian Owens of the search and rescue co-ordination centre in Halifax says an emergency signal was received at 5:50 a.m. Tuesday from the boat off Delaps Cove, N.S., about 40 kilometres northeast of Digby.

He says debris was spotted on the water at 8 a.m., and two life-rafts washed ashore without anybody in them.

A Cormorant helicopter and a Hercules aircraft were dispatched from Greenwood, N.S., but as of noon local time there was no word of any survivors being spotted.

“Weather in the area is causing challenges to the search,” said Owens, adding that seas are extremely rough and winds are strong.

“Debris was spotted from the air and two reports of life-rafts washed ashore were made and, upon investigation by the helicopter crew, it was determined there was nobody on board these life-rafts.”

Owens says the military was still getting in touch with next of kin to determine how many people were on board.

He noted there had been an earlier search and rescue case off Yarmouth, N.S., on Tuesday morning after a boat went aground and five people made it to shore and were taken to hospital.

“There was a second search and rescue case this morning that caused a bit of (public) confusion about the two cases,” Owens said.

