The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued a recall for Al Kanater brand tahini due to a possible salmonella contamination.

The affected tahini was sold in 330-gram packages with a best before date of Jan. 31, 2025.

The tahini was distributed throughout Quebec, Ontario, Saskatchewan and Alberta.

There have been no reports of illnesses linked to the product.

Customers are being told to either throw the product out or return it to the place of purchase.

Salmonella poisoning can result in a wide range of symptoms, from short-term fever, headache and nausea, to more serious issues, including severe arthritis and, in rare cases, even death.