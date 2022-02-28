The Canada Border Services Agency says charges have been laid against two Americans after a significant firearms seizure last month at the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta.
The agency says the guns were discovered Jan. 3 when two Alaska residents driving a motorhome tried to cross the border into Canada.
The vehicle was searched and firearms were found, including two prohibited assault-style rifles, four prohibited 9 mm handguns and a restricted .45-calibre handgun, along with high-capacity magazines.
Adam Peter Brown, 39, and Bethany Ann Brown, 42, face five charges each.
The charges include possessing a prohibited or restricted gun with ammunition, making false statements and unauthorized possession of a firearm.
Both accused were released on a promise to appear and are due back in court on Tuesday.
Earlier this month, RCMP discovered a cache of weapons at Coutts during a trucker blockade that restricted access to the border for two weeks.
