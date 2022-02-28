A selection of guns seized from American visitors by the Canada Border Services Agency at the Coutts, Alta., border crossing.The Canadian Press

The Canada Border Services Agency says charges have been laid against two Americans after a significant firearms seizure last month at the Coutts border crossing in southern Alberta.

The agency says the guns were discovered Jan. 3 when two Alaska residents driving a motorhome tried to cross the border into Canada.

The vehicle was searched and firearms were found, including two prohibited assault-style rifles, four prohibited 9 mm handguns and a restricted .45-calibre handgun, along with high-capacity magazines.

Adam Peter Brown, 39, and Bethany Ann Brown, 42, face five charges each.

The charges include possessing a prohibited or restricted gun with ammunition, making false statements and unauthorized possession of a firearm.

Both accused were released on a promise to appear and are due back in court on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, RCMP discovered a cache of weapons at Coutts during a trucker blockade that restricted access to the border for two weeks.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.