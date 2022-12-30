Albert Reichmann, January 21, 1988. Photo by Erik Christensen / The Globe and Mail.Erik Christensen/The Globe and Mail

For most entrepreneurs, Albert Reichmann’s success was a wild fantasy.

Together with his younger brother, Paul, Mr. Reichmann built Toronto-based Olympia & York (O&Y) into a global commercial real estate juggernaut. O&Y accumulated billions of dollars’ worth of holdings, developed iconic office buildings and business districts in Canada, the United States and Europe, and diversified into sectors ranging from liquor to oil.

According to Forbes, Mr. Reichmann and his two brothers involved with O&Y had a net worth of US$9.2-billion at the firm’s peak in 1988, before the company went bankrupt in 1992. But Mr. Reichmann, who died Dec. 17 in Toronto of old age, put his Orthodox Jewish faith and philanthropic endeavours first.

“His faith was everything to him,” said his son-in-law, Stephen Gross. “He wasn’t a businessman who was a Jew. He was a Jew who was a businessman.”

Mr. Reichmann took most pride in helping persecuted Jews leave the then Soviet Union and personally funding schools, orphanages and other projects in the Communist Bloc, including what is now Ukraine – often anonymously.

“You wouldn’t know a lot of the stuff that he did, because he never really took credit for it,” said his grandson, Robert Reichmann.

Albert Reichmann was born Jan. 18, 1929 in Vienna. He was the fourth of Samuel and Renee (née Gestetner) Reichmann’s six children and one of five brothers. Hungarians by birth, Samuel and Renee moved to Vienna in 1928 due to concerns that the Soviets would invade Hungary.

Samuel was an egg distributor and glass factory operator in Austria, and later became a currency dealer in Morocco, working closely with Albert. Renee was a homemaker and philanthropist.

During the Second World War, she provided care packages for thousands of concentration camp prisoners with help from Albert and his siblings. Renee’s efforts have been commemorated in the Moroccan city of Tangier and the Czech town of Terezin, the site of a former Jewish ghetto, among other places.

In 1938, with Adolf Hitler’s Nazis about to invade Austria, the Reichmanns escaped to Paris, and then fled the tyrant’s troops again in 1940 – on the back of a truck after paying their way in gold coins – just before Hitler’s troops invaded the city, according to Anthony Bianco, author of The Reichmanns: Family, Faith, Fortune, and the Empire of Olympia & York. The family went through Spain – “another fascist country,” Mr. Bianco noted in an interview – and settled in Morocco for several years.

In 1959, Mr. Reichmann joined the family in Canada, settling in Toronto, where he created industrial property firm York Factory Developments. Five years later, O&Y was born from York’s merger with Olympia Floor and Wall Tile, which was run by his older brothers Edward and Louis out of Montreal; the tile firm’s Toronto-based affiliate, headed by youngest sibling Ralph; and an office development business led by Paul in Toronto.

Edward and Louis were not involved with O&Y, and Ralph led the tile division, while Albert and Paul ran the real estate arm, said Mr. Bianco.

Paul’s drive and intellect spurred the creation of O&Y, said Mr. Bianco. But, despite having a “fairly wide circle of advisers, he only trusted two people implicitly: his wife and Albert.

“Paul was the genius of the family on every aspect of business and real estate,” said Mr. Bianco. “Albert was his partner and his foil on all of it. I don’t think they really had a division of labour between the two of them. They did everything together with Paul in the lead and Albert backing him up.”

In rare public comments, Albert told The Globe and Mail in 1988 that he and Paul always got along.

“We don’t have the personality problems, the competitiveness, the jealousies, that some people do,” Mr. Reichmann said. “With bankers and investment dealers, Paul is more active. With administration and construction, I’m more active. It always works out.”

In the 1970s, O&Y accumulated major office assets in Canada and the U.S. as the Reichmanns, widely praised for their honesty and integrity, displayed a knack for scooping up undervalued properties at the right time. Acquisitions included 10 million square feet of New York office towers which, Mr. Bianco wrote, were purchased for US$330-million and a decade later were valued at $3-billion.

O&Y built 72-storey First Canadian Place in Toronto, which ranks as one of Canada’s tallest buildings; the eight-million-square-foot World Financial Center located across the street from the World Trade Center in New York; Exchange Place in Boston and Chicago mixed-used building Olympia Centre.

Meanwhile, O&Y acquired stakes in such large firms as Cadillac Fairview of Toronto, now one of the world’s largest commercial real estate owners and developers; miner Brinco, brokerage outlet National Real Estate Service, Gulf Canada Resources (the Canadian subsidiary of U.S. oil major Gulf), Interprovincial Pipe Line, forest products company Abitibi-Price, distiller Hiram Walker-Gooderham and Worts; and Trilon Financial, among others.

Businessman Albert Reichmann, left, sits with Prime Minister Brian Mulroney at a lunch for Toronto business people on May 10, 1990.Edward Regan/The Globe and Mail

As Mr. Reichmann drummed up trade between the Soviet Union and the West, he also forged ties between diametrically opposed governments to further his philanthropic causes.

“He was critical in building relationships with [then Soviet leader Mikhail] Gorbachev at the time,” said Mr. Gross. “He brought then sitting prime minister Brian Mulroney to the Soviet Union and helped to build those relationships and connections.”

Mr. Reichmann sought to help, and set an example for, Jewish refuseniks and others barred from practising their religion, said Mr. Gross.

When behind the Iron Curtain, Mr. Reichmann made a point of wearing a yarmulke, a skullcap worn by Orthodox Jewish men that symbolizes their strong faith, as a show of support for fellow Jews.

“Today, probably, people would hesitate to go to Russia,” said Mr. Gross. “In those days, obviously, [the decision to go] was much more significant, especially as an Orthodox Jew.”

When it came to raising and lowering his profile, Mr. Reichmann picked his spots.

In 1990, he chartered a plane to Moscow to ensure that Jewish refusenik Vladimir Raiz, a molecular biologist, and his eight-year-old son Shaul could emigrate to Israel, culminating a case that had become an international cause celebre. Mr. Raiz had been denied an exit visa for 17 years on bogus claims that he knew Soviet state secrets.

Upon landing in Moscow to collect Mr. Raiz and his son, Mr. Reichmann got off the plane to exert his influence.

“He was known to be close to prime ministers and presidents of the United States and things like that,” said Mr. Gross. “It was important to him to be in the limelight to help the [Jewish] community.

“But when he landed in Israel, he didn’t get off the plane, because that was the Raiz family’s opportunity – that was their freedom – and he didn’t want to take away from it. He didn’t need the limelight. I think it speaks volumes to his character.”

As the Iron Curtain was falling in the late 1980s and early 1990s, O&Y was imploding. The company was saddled with billions in debt tied to Paul’s decision to launch London’s enormous Canary Wharf business district at the behest of then British prime minister Margaret Thatcher.

“It was a very bold, audacious move and [Paul] financed it in a really reckless way,” said Mr. Bianco. “He basically mortgaged everything. … But at this point, there was no dissuading Paul. That is what led to the bankruptcy. … I have to say that it was, essentially, Paul’s fault and Albert was never able to dissuade his brother. So, to that extent, [Albert is] to blame, too.”

Although the bankruptcy was difficult for Mr. Reichmann, he was more concerned about how it affected his ability to help other people, said Robert Reichmann. But Mr. Reichmann continued to support Jewish schools financially and otherwise, helping develop about 45 still in existence today – including several outside former Soviet countries, in locales such as Germany, Hungary and Belarus – while doing everything “through a religious lens,” added Robert Reichmann.

Mr. Reichmann did not long for lost wealth because he, like other family members, had lived below his means – a trait common among Jews who had fled the Holocaust and did not want to draw attention to themselves by “building castles,” said Mr. Bianco.

“I wouldn’t say it was a cheap lifestyle, but it was a very reasonable lifestyle and something that he was able to continue maintaining his whole life, because he never saw his wealth as his to spend on himself,” said Robert Reichmann. “But, instead, it was like this responsibility to be able to use in order to affect positive change and to be there for others.”

In recent years, Mr. Reichmann devoted himself to caring for his wife Egosah., who he married in 1954, as she endured a lengthy illness. After she died in April, his health deteriorated. Although Mr. Reichmann did not have a disease or experience a major health incident, said Mr. Gross, he spent several months in Mount Sinai Hospital’s intensive care unit, where he passed away with his children at his side.

He leaves his children, Philip, David, Bernice and Libby; brother Ralph; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.