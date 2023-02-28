Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on Oct. 24, 2022.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Key takeaways from the 2023 budget

The newly created Alberta Fund will allow the government to use surplus cash practically any way it sees fit. This can include debt repayment, additional deposits to the long-term savings Heritage Fund or “one-time initiatives” that do not lead to permanent increases in government spending, including capital projects.

Non-renewable resource revenue is forecast at a record $27.5-billion in 2022-23, reflecting the surge in global energy prices as demand recovered from the pandemic and after the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Alberta government revenue reached a record $76 billion as a result.

Tuesday’s budget assumes the North American benchmark West Texas International oil price will average US$79 per barrel in 2023-24, about $11.50/bbl lower than forecast for 2022-23. Prices are expected to continue to fall, dropping to US$73.50/bbl by 2025-26.

Health care spending is jumping by about four per cent with $965-million being added to the ministry’s operating budget from the 2022-23 forecast – an increase that is partially offset by a top-up of the Canada Health Transfer. Funding is to go towards some of the government’s key objectives, including improving wait times for ambulances, emergency rooms and surgeries, plus the recruitment of frontline health workers.

Nearly $2-billion is being put aside for the K-12 education budget over the next three years, including about $820-million to ensure school authorities can meet the demands from record enrollment. About $372-million is allocated for new school construction projects, but the budget does not provide specifics.

Post-secondary students will see tuition caps of two per cent annually beginning next year, as part of the government’s affordability measures. Grace periods on loans are also being stretched to one year from six months following graduation, increasing the threshold for repayment assistance for student loan borrowers from $25,000 to $40,000.

While the Alberta government is still considering the creation of its own provincial police force, Budget 2023 does not allocate funding for one. However, an increase of $84-million has been earmarked to fund contract policing and Alberta Sheriffs, in addition to funding for municipalities to explore alternative policing models.

Alberta, which expects to post a $2.4-billion surplus in the upcoming fiscal year thanks to strong oil and gas royalties, plans to create a new fund for budget surpluses that the government can use to pay for one-time projects, according to the province’s new fiscal strategy.

The government, under Premier Danielle Smith, in its 2023-2024 budget on Tuesday established the “Alberta Fund” as part of its long-term sustainability strategy. But while the fund is part of Alberta’s attempt to stabilize its finances, it is explicitly designed to fund one-off efforts, including capital expenses.

Finance Minister Travis Toews, who on Tuesday refused to clarify whether he would run in Alberta’s general election scheduled for May, said the fund is about fiscal guardrails rather than election goodies.

“It’s anything but a slush fund,” he told reporters before presenting the budget in the legislature. “It was conceived to bring discipline to the use of surplus.”

The government outlined a new fiscal framework in its budget, which calls for a $2.37-billion surplus in 2023-2024, compared to a surplus of $10.39-billion for the year ending March 31, 2022. Half of Alberta’s surpluses must be directed toward repaying debt maturing in the relative fiscal year, while the politicians have financial leeway over the remaining 50 per cent. They can opt to further pay down debt, direct money toward the Alberta Heritage Savings Trust Fund, or fund “one-time initiatives that do not lead to permanent increases in government spending,” according to the budget.

Mr. Toews argued the new fiscal framework’s other key components – a proposed law against deficits and limiting increases in operating expenses to inflation plus population growth – will help prevent politicians from using the surplus funds inappropriately, he said.

“The fiscal framework, the layering of protection, I believe will ensure that government’s cannot act irresponsibly, ahead of an election per se, and spend a surplus that’s sitting in the [account],” Mr. Toews said.

The finance minister, however, conceded that the proposed rules related to balanced budgets do not come with ramifications for politicians who fail to meet the standard. He said governments will have to present spending plans for the Alberta Fund in the budget.

Government officials said the fund will be established April 1.

Alberta expects to post a $2.37-billion surplus in the forthcoming fiscal year, compared to $10.39-billion in the year ending March 31, 2022, according to the budget. The drop largely reflects the swing in energy prices and, while a significant shift, leaves the province in a much better place compared to expectations just one year ago.

The government, under Ms. Smith, plans to spend $68.28-billion and collect $70.65-billion in revenue in 2023-2024. In 2022-2023, Alberta expects to spend $65.63-billion and rake in $76.02-billion in revenue, thanks to record energy royalties.

Alberta’s budget is contingent on West Texas Intermediate crude trading at an average of $79 per barrel (U.S) in the fiscal year. For every $1 drop in WTI, revenue will take a hit of $630-million. Tuesday’s budget also calls for surpluses in 2024-2025 and the following year.