Alberta

Alberta changing school funding formula, puts hard caps on administration

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney shakes hands with Adriana LaGrange, Minister of Education after being is sworn into office, in Edmonton on Tuesday April 30, 2019. The Alberta government says it is changing the way it will fund kindergarten and grade schools starting this fall.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government says it is changing the way it will calculate school funding for kindergarten through Grade 12 starting this fall.

The plan includes streamlining grants, capping administration costs and reworking the per-student funding formula.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange hasn’t released specific numbers, saying those will come in the Feb. 27 budget.

She says the funding changes will result in more money flowing directly to schools.

Schools currently don’t know how much money they are getting each year until enrolments are finalized — sometime after classes have started — which can cause uncertainty and mid-year budget complications.

The new formula is to use enrolment estimates, so schools will know each spring how much money they are getting for the school year starting that fall.

Alberta is spending $8.2 billion this year on school operations.

