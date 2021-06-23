Alberta commits $8-million to locate and honour victims at residential school sites

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Jason Kenney speaks about next steps in the COVID-19 vaccine rollout, in Edmonton on June 18. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government is contributing $8 million in grants to assist First Nations and Metis communities locate the remains and honour the memories of residential school victims.

Premier Jason Kenney says the horror of the residential school system remains hard to comprehend.

He says his government has a moral obligation to help find unmarked grave sites and honour those victims.

Alberta is the latest province to commit funds to help locate unmarked burial sites from residential schools.

The federal government has also dedicated $27 million to the project.

It’s part of a growing movement to find the sites after ground-penetrating radar recently detected what are believed to be the remains of 215 Indigenous children at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School site in B.C.

