Alberta company that owned truck involved in Humboldt crash suspended

The Alberta trucking company that owned the semi-trailer involved in last week’s fatal bus crash in Saskatchewan has been suspended.

Alberta Transportation said in a statement that it has suspended the safety fitness certificate for Calgary-based Adesh Deol Trucking Ltd., which had operated in Alberta since last September. The statement described the suspension as standard procedure.

The agency said the company had a clean record in that province – with no convictions, collisions or violations – and passed two inspections in February and March of this year.

However, a court record search indicates a company with that name was issued two tickets in earlier this year: a ticket in January for parking a truck off a truck route and another in February for a commercial vehicle stopped on the highway.

Fifteen people, including 10 players between the ages of 16 and 21, were killed when a semi-trailer crashed into the Broncos’ bus late on Friday afternoon.

As of Monday, 12 people remained in hospital: four in critical condition, four serious and four stable, according to Saskatchewan’s health authority.

The semi-trailer driver, who has not been publicly identified, was not injured.

The RCMP continue to investigate and have not speculated on the cause of the crash.