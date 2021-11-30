Alberta's chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides a COVID-19 update in Edmonton, on Sept. 3.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta is reporting its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, says the case was confirmed in a traveller returning from Nigeria and the Netherlands.

The variant of concern was first identified in South Africa after a spike in infections, but it is unclear where Omicron first emerged.

Preliminary evidence suggests the new variant transmits more easily.

Alberta is the third province in Canada to report the presence of the Omicron variant.

Ontario announced its first cases on Sunday and Quebec reported its first case on Monday.

