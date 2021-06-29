Alberta COVID cases continue to fall, province set to fully reopen as planned

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism.
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Cancel Anytime
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Canada’s most-awarded
newsroom for a reason
Stay informed for a
lot less, cancel anytime
“Exemplary reporting on
COVID-19” – Herman L
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Just $1.99per week for the first 24weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); } //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Alberta COVID cases continue to fall, province set to fully reopen as planned

Dean Bennett
EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says COVID-19 numbers continue to fall but the plan is to remain vigilant as the province prepares to fully reopen Thursday.

“Across the board, our numbers are moving in the right direction,” Dr. Deena Hinshaw said Tuesday in her final scheduled news conference, the last of about 240 such briefings over the last 16 months.

“Cases, hospitalizations, ICU admissions and our positivity rate are the lowest they’ve been since last summer, early fall.”

Story continues below advertisement

On Thursday, the Canada Day holiday, Alberta launches the third and final stage of its reopening plan, with nearly all health restrictions lifted, setting the reopening pace for the rest of the nation.

However, Hinshaw said, “COVID-19 is not going away completely. It remains a potentially serious illness that we must keep respecting.”

She said testing will continue for those with symptoms, as will contact tracing and screening for variants.

Hinshaw reported 61 new cases and said the number of active infections – 1,132 – was the lowest in 10 months. There were 170 people in hospital with the illness, 36 of whom were in intensive care.

The reopening means no more caps on indoor and outdoor social gatherings, in restaurants, stores and places of worship. Full-occupancy weddings and other celebrations are back on.

Alberta is also lifting its mask mandate.

Last year, some municipalities instituted their own mask rules when the province waited to impose a provincewide one.

Story continues below advertisement

Most have already been lifted. Edmonton’s mask rule lifts Thursday in lockstep with the province, but Calgary’s will continue until July 5.

There will still be select mask rules: in taxis, ride-hailing vehicles and on public transit. Masks are also still required in acute care and community care facilities.

Some doctors and health specialists have urged caution on removing the mask mandate, given spread of the more contagious Delta variant.

But Premier Jason Kenney and health officials have said it’s time to lift restrictions since almost 72 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose of vaccine and more than 38 per cent have received the required two shots.

To boost participation, Alberta on Thursday is holding the first of three $1-million prize draws for those who have been vaccinated.

There are also draws for passes to the Calgary Stampede and travel prizes from airlines. And Kenney on Tuesday announced prize packages from Edmonton and Calgary’s national hockey and football teams.

Story continues below advertisement

Kenney has said he wants Thursday to be the starter’s pistol on getting the province – and Canada – back to a semblance of pre-pandemic normality.

Clinical psychology professor Keith Dobson said it’s been a trying time for everyone during COVID-19, with spikes in anxiety and elevated levels of depression, and it will take time to heal.

“A lot of the loss that people had, whether it’s a loved one or economic opportunity or school opportunity – there’s still a lot of grief and loss associated with it,” said Dobson, with the University of Calgary.

“I’m guessing by roughly October, November, our depression levels in Canada will be what they were pre-pandemic. Maybe a little bit higher.”

He said in the interim, as everyone gets used to socializing again with some people wanting to wear masks, others not, everyone needs to take a deep breath and cut each other some slack.

“We need to be respectful of different people’s positions.”

Story continues below advertisement

Hotel and lodge owners, meanwhile, also expect that it will take longer to return to normal.

Dave Kaiser, president of the Alberta Hotel and Lodging Association, said the concern is that industry and worker financial supports will be tailing off from the government this fall while hotels still wait for business to rev up.

“Our industry has been in survival mode,” said Kaiser, adding the projection for downtown hotel occupancy in Edmonton and Calgary this summer is about 30 per cent.

“Many hotels are still going to be in real trouble.

“We’re hoping some of those liquidity supports can actually be extended into next year until we get borders more fully open and air travel more fully recovered.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies