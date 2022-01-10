Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the more than 57,000 active cases of COVID-19 in the province are a tiny fraction of the true spread of the virus.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says the actual number is likely to be about 10 times higher and pressure on the health-care system remains acute.

Alberta recorded more than 17,000 new cases over the last three days and has a 38 per cent positivity rate.

There are 635 people in hospital with the infection and 72 of them are in intensive care.

Hinshaw says cases brought on by the Omicron variant have swamped testing: people wanting a PCR lab test need to book days in advance and are waiting up to two days to get results back.

Hinshaw says only high-risk cases are now eligible for the tests, including continuing care residents and front-line health-care workers.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.