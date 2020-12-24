 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

Alberta decision to open Rockies to coal mining to face court challenges in new year

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

A conveyor belt transports coal at the Westmoreland Coal Company's Sheerness Mine near Hanna, Alta., on Dec. 13, 2016.

Jeff McIntosh

Alberta’s decision to rescind a decades-old policy and open the eastern slopes of the Rocky Mountains to coal mining is to face at least two court challenges in the new year.

Landowners and area First Nations have filed applications challenging the legality of the government’s decision to revoke the protections without consultations.

They say the government is required under law to consult before it changes a land-use plan.

Documents filed as part of the applications suggest government lawyers will argue that policies are not legislation and can be changed unilaterally.

Ian Urqhart of the Alberta Wilderness Association says a judge is expected to hear arguments in mid-January about who can intervene in the cases.

The United Conservative government has said new steel-making coal mines are an important part of its economic plan.

One proposal is currently before a joint federal-provincial review panel and more plans are expected.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

