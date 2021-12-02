Doug Schweitzer, Alberta's minister for jobs, economy, and innovation, says the new offices will boost business with some of Alberta’s largest trading partners.Todd Korol/The Canadian Press

Alberta is going to open more trade offices in the United States.

Doug Schweitzer, the minister for jobs, economy, and innovation, says the new offices will be set up in Denver, Seattle and Chicago.

The Seattle and Chicago offices are to open on June 1, 2022, and will be co-located in Canadian consulates with the goal of expanding trade and economic partnerships.

The Denver office is to open some time after that as space becomes available in the Canadian consulate in that city.

Alberta already has trade offices in Washington, D.C., and Mexico.

Schweitzer says the new offices will boost business with some of Alberta’s largest trading partners.

“This expansion will also be instrumental in promoting trade opportunities for Alberta businesses and creating jobs for Albertans right here at home,” he said in a release Thursday.

The U.S. is Alberta’s largest trading partner and Mexico is Alberta’s third-largest bilateral trading partner.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.