Alberta government appoints six new judges to provincial court

The Alberta government has appointed six new provincial court judges – four women and two men.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley says the new judges help address pressures in the court system.

The appointees include Kristin Ailsby in Lethbridge.

Gregory Stirling, Susan Pepper and Gay Benns will serve in Calgary.

Rhonda Tibbitt will hear cases in Edmonton and Greg Rice in Vermilion.

The government notes that of 33 provincial court judges appointed since 2015, two-thirds are women.