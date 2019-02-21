Alberta government appoints six new judges to provincial court

The Alberta government has appointed six new provincial court judges – four women and two men.
Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley says the new judges help address pressures in the court system.
The appointees include Kristin Ailsby in Lethbridge.
Gregory Stirling, Susan Pepper and Gay Benns will serve in Calgary.
Rhonda Tibbitt will hear cases in Edmonton and Greg Rice in Vermilion.
The government notes that of 33 provincial court judges appointed since 2015, two-thirds are women.
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.
If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .
Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.
We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:
Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.
Read our community guidelines here
Discussion loading ...
Read most recent letters to the editor.