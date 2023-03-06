Alberta Premier Danielle Smith listens as Alberta Finance Minister Travis Toews delivers the 2023 budget, in Edmonton on Feb. 28.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government is promising $92-million in funding for youth mental health.

Premier Danielle Smith says the spending over three years would provide critical mental-health support for children and youth across Alberta in partnership with CASA Mental Health.

The United Conservative Party-led government says the money would fund two new in-patient CASA House sites in Fort McMurray and Calgary.

Nicholas Milliken, who is minister of mental health and addiction, says the funding would help more than 700 additional youth in Alberta every year and would reduce the need for hospital stays.

If the government’s 2023 budget passes, the program would also support the CASA adolescent day program and support the creation of 20 mental health classrooms across the province.

Milliken says this would help at least 360 students in grades 4 to 12 every year.