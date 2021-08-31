 Skip to main content
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week for 24 weeks
Access every election story that matters
Enjoy unlimited digital access
$1.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today
// //

Canada

Subscribe from $1.99/WK
Register
AdChoices

Alberta Health Services mandates COVID-19 vaccines for staff

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Alberta Health Services is requiring its employees – including all physicians and frontline workers – to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of October.

JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta Health Services is requiring its employees – including all physicians and front-line workers – to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of October.

Dr. Verna Yiu, president of the provincial agency, says health care workers have an ethical and professional responsibility to protect others.

The policy will apply to all staff who work at Alberta Health Services, Alberta Precision Labs, Carewest, CapitalCare and Covenant Health.

Story continues below advertisement

Students, volunteers and all medical and midwifery staff will also be required to receive both doses by Oct. 31.

Dr. Yiu says she’s confident most workers will voluntarily comply with the policy, but notes people who refuse to get vaccinated could be put on a unpaid leave of absence for compliance.

While the policy has yet to be finalized, Dr. Yiu says any employee who is unable to get immunized owing to a medical exemption or another protected ground will be accommodated.

“This is a necessary measure to help protect our vital front line health care teams and help us maintain a safe environment for all patients and clients,” Dr. Yiu said Tuesday.

“This policy also aligns with AHS’s core values, including compassion and respect to those in our care and placing safety at the centre of all of our decisions.”

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies