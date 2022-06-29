An Alberta judge has found a man guilty of manslaughter in the death of his one-year-old son.

The man from Fort Saskatchewan, Alta., was also found guilty of assaulting his daughter, who was five at the time.

He was initially charged with second-degree murder in his son’s 2019 death, but the Crown said at trial that the judge should consider a manslaughter verdict.

The man’s lawyer argued the father of two should be found not criminally responsible because he had a serious sleep disorder that made him do things he wasn’t aware of.

Justice John Henderson says it was more likely that the accused was suffering from severe withdrawal symptoms from his opioid addiction and lashed out at his children.

Henderson says the man, who was prone to explosive outbursts, adapted his story about what happened the day of his son’s death as a way to rationalize his behaviour.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.