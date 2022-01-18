Kaycee Madu will step back as Justice Minister, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said.JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney has asked the provincial justice minister to “step back” after Kaycee Madu admitted he phoned Edmonton’s police chief after receiving a traffic ticket.

Mr. Kenney, on Twitter Monday evening, said Sonya Savage, the Minister of Energy, will fill in for Mr. Madu while he takes a leave of absence. The Premier said he will appoint an independent investigator to review whether Mr. Madu interfered with the justice process.

The shakeup came after the CBC reported Mr. Madu received a ticket for distracted driving in a school zone, and subsequently called Edmonton Police Service’s Chief Dale McFee. The traffic violation took place March 10, 2021.

The Premier said he conveyed his “profound disappointment” to Mr. Madu when he spoke to him about the incident. It is unclear when Mr. Kenney learned of the incident.

“Minister Madu told me that he did not ask to have the ticket rescinded, nor was it his intention to interfere in the case, and that he promptly paid the ticket,” Mr. Kenney wrote on Twitter.

“I understand that Chief McFee has confirmed that at no time did the Minister seek to have the ticket rescinded.

“Nevertheless, it’s essential the independent administration of justice is maintained. That’s why I will appoint a respected independent investigator to review the relevant facts and to determine whether there was interference in the administration of justice in this case.”

EPS, in a statement, confirmed Mr. Madu’s traffic violation and the subsequent phone call.

“Chief McFee did receive a phone call from Minister Madu in relation to a distracted driving ticket he was issued on March 10, 2021,” EPS spokeswoman Cheryl Sheppard said in a statement. “Minister Madu had concerns about the context of the traffic stop. To be clear, he did not ask the Chief to rescind the ticket. The ticket remains valid and was issued correctly.”

Mr. Madu was fined $300 for using his cellphone in a school zone, according to the CBC’s report. The broadcaster said Mr. Madu paid the fine before the end of the week it was issued.

Mr. Madu’s office did not provide The Globe and Mail with a response to questions. The Premier’s office did not respond to a message. However, comments attributed to Mr. Madu were provided to other media.

In that statement, circulated by reporters on social media, Mr. Madu said he was pulled over on the morning of March 10, shortly after leaving his home. “The officer indicated that he had observed me driving while distracted, alleging that I was on my phone.

“I disagreed, stating that I was not on my phone, as it was in an inside pocket,” he said in the statement.

Mr. Madu, the first Black person to serve as a justice minister in Canada, said he later spoke to Chief McFee. The politician brought up the Lethbridge Police Service, where some members illegally conducted surveillance on former Minister of Environment and Parks, Shannon Phillips, when the NDP were in power. The LPS also unlawfully conducted a database search on one of her associates.

“Due to the timing of the incident, I wanted to ensure that I was not being unlawfully surveilled following the controversy surrounding the Lethbridge Police Service,” Mr. Madu’s statement said. “I also raised concerns around profiling of racial minorities that was in the media at the time.”

Mr. Madu continued: “Chief McFee assured me that that was most definitely not the case, and I accepted him at his word.”

Mr. Madu said that while he never asked for the ticket to be revoked, he regrets raising the issue and promptly paid the fine.

A week and a half after receiving the EPS ticket, Mr. Madu gave the LPS less than a month to provide an action plan or risk being disbanded.

The NDP called for Mr. Madu’s resignation after the CBC published the story about the ticket and his interaction with the police chief.

“Regular Alberta drivers do not have the ability to call their local police chief and discuss traffic tickets,” Irfan Sabir, the justice critic, said in a statement. “Madu used his position as minister to initiate this conversation, and regardless of whether he asked the chief to cancel the ticket, it is political interference for him to have discussed it all.

“There is a long-standing parliamentary precedent that prohibits this kind of behaviour. It is inappropriate for any cabinet minister to interfere in the administration of justice, even more so when it’s directly related to their own personal self-interest,” Mr. Sabir said.

After Mr. Kenney announced plans to appoint an investigator, and Mr. Madu’s leave of absence, Mr. Sabir tweeted:

“Kaycee Madu admitted he made the call and discussed his ticket with the police chief. It’s wrong. What else is there to investigate? Attempting to distract instead of taking responsibility?”

Devin Dreeshen stepped down in November as Alberta’s minister of agriculture and forestry after the CBC reported allegations of heavy drinking in his office, including code words for staff members to enter a locked room when liquor was flowing.

“I accept that my personal conduct with regards to alcohol has become an issue for the government as a whole,” Mr. Dreeshen wrote on Twitter at the time. “I deeply regret that this is the case, but have decided that it is best for both myself and the province to resign my position and focus on my personal health and wellness.”

