RCMP say a 45-year-old man is facing charges after a stabbing at a home in southern Alberta that left one person dead.

Mounties say officers responded to a report of a stabbing Tuesday at a home in Nanton, Alta., about 90 kilometres south of Calgary.

They say one of the victims, a 54-year-old Nanton resident, was dead when officers arrived.

Police say three other people and the suspect were sent to hospital with injuries.

Ryan Kelly Sutherland has been charged with second-degree murder and failure to comply with release conditions, as well as three counts of aggravated assault.

RCMP say Sutherland was taken before a justice of the peace and has been remanded in custody, with his next court date set for Jan. 4 at Fort Macleod Provincial Court.