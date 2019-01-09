 Skip to main content

Alberta MLA, Speaker Gene Zwozdesky was known for his humour, showmanship

Obituary

Alberta MLA, Speaker Gene Zwozdesky was known for his humour, showmanship

Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
The Canadian Press
Gene Zwozdesky, former Speaker of the Legislative Assembly, shows new MLAs the House of Commons procedure and practice book during a brief introductory meeting at the Alberta Legislature in Edmonton on May 12, 2015.

AMBER BRACKEN/The Canadian Press

Current and former members of the Alberta Legislature are mourning the death of a former Speaker, Gene Zwozdesky, from cancer.

Mr. Zwozdesky, who was once a teacher, moved to politics in the 1990s and represented Edmonton in the legislature.

Originally a Liberal, he left the party to join the governing Progressive Conservatives in 1998 and was promoted to Cabinet in 2001, serving in portfolios that included health and education.

Mr. Zwozdesky became Speaker in 2012, promising to improve decorum.

He once said he liked to allow freedom of speech and expression, noting that people had died for it.

Mr. Zwozdesky was 70.

“Anyone who ever met him knows that Gene Zwozdesky was a force of energy who lived every moment to its fullest. He cared deeply about his family, his community and his province,” current Speaker Robert Wanner said in a statement Sunday.

Mr. Zwozdesky was known for his humour and showmanship, at times serving as a minor hockey referee or performing at charity events.

He was also the executive director of the Alberta Cultural Heritage Foundation and the Alberta Ukrainian Canadian Centennial Commission, and was active with numerous organizations including the Edmonton Chamber of Commerce, Alberta Folk Arts Council and Edmonton Heritage Festival Association.

Ric McIver, a United Conservative Party member of the legislature, said there was nothing to dislike about Mr. Zwozdesky.

“He was conversant in so many cultures and languages and traditions, and tried to make everybody that came through the legislature feel welcome,” Mr. McIver said.

