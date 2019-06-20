 Skip to main content

Canada Alberta Mountie charged with sexual assault testifies at trial

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Alberta Mountie charged with sexual assault testifies at trial

Red Deer, Alberta, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

An Alberta Mountie insists he did not ask a woman in custody to expose herself, he said during his sexual assault trial on June 20, 2019.

Reuters/Reuters

A Mountie on trial in central Alberta says at no point did he ask a woman in custody to lift her shirt and show him her breasts.

Const. Jason Tress is on trial in Red Deer on charges of sexual assault and breach of trust.

The complainant, Melissa Heinrichs, told court earlier this week that Tress twice asked her to lift her shirt while she was in RCMP custody on July 1, 2016.

Story continues below advertisement

She said the first time was while they were inside a police vehicle travelling to the RCMP detachment after Heinrichs had been arrested.

Heinrichs told court that Tress also asked her to lift her shirt while they were in the fingerprint room at the detachment.

Tress took the stand in his own defence on Thursday and refuted both allegations, but noted that he did comment that she wasn’t wearing a bra.

He testified that there was nothing sexual about what took place inside the vehicle.

“Melissa, you are going to jail … I noticed you are not wearing a bra,” he told court he recalled saying. “Is there anything I can get for you?”

Defence lawyer Robb Beeman then asked if he made any inappropriate sexual remarks.

“No,” replied Tress. “The only thing she may have got that opinion from is when I said I noticed she wasn’t wearing a bra.”

Story continues below advertisement

Beeman then questioned Tress about the fingerprint room allegation.

“Did you ask her to expose her breasts,” Beeman asked.

“Never,” Tress insisted.

“Did that ever happen,” he asked.

“Never.”

Crown prosecutor Photini Papadatou questioned Tress about why he took Heinrichs into the detachment’s fingerprint room, where there was no video camera, and not to one of the three interview rooms that did.

Story continues below advertisement

Tress said he wanted to protect her privacy from her boyfriend at the time, Keifer Collins, who was also in custody.

Heinrichs and Collins were arrested that day in relation to a firearms complaint.

Tress, who remains on leave from the RCMP, is to face more cross-examination on Friday before the trial moves into closing arguments.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter