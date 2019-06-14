 Skip to main content

Canada Alberta Mountie found not guilty of dangerous driving causing death

Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Alberta Mountie found not guilty of dangerous driving causing death

Fort Mcmurray, Alberta, Canada
The Canadian Press
Comments
Open this photo in gallery

A Mountie in Fort McMurray, Alta., has been found not guilty of dangerous driving causing death.

Reuters/Reuters

A Mountie has been found not guilty of dangerous driving causing death of a man near Fort McMurray, Alta.

Const. Michelle Phillips was also found not guilty of dangerous driving causing bodily harm of another man.

Court heard that Tracy Janvier, who was 41, was struck by a vehicle on Aug. 21, 2016, while walking along a remote highway in the dark.

Story continues below advertisement

The man who struck Janvier got out of his vehicle and made a 911 call.

Phillips was responding to that call in her police truck when she ran over Janvier, who was laying in the road, and struck the hand of the other man.

Justice John McCarthy of Court of Queen’s Bench says he was unable to determine beyond a reasonable doubt that Phillips’ actions were a contributing cause of Janvier’s death.

He says she made a mistake by hitting the other man’s hand with her truck, but not to the degree required to have legal consequences.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter