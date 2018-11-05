Alberta NDP backbencher refuses to sit in legislature, claiming party has a ‘toxic culture'

A government backbencher says she won’t take her seat in the Alberta legislature to draw attention to what she calls a “toxic culture” in the party caucus.
Robyn Luff, a first-term legislature member for Calgary-East, says Premier Rachel Notley’s government exerts strict control over what backbenchers can say and do and punishes those who step out of line.
Luff says her statements in the house are changed without her permission, and questions and answers from her and others in committee hearings are tightly scripted.
She says a cabinet minister told her that her career path had stalled because she wasn’t deferential enough to a departmental chief of staff.
Luff says when she raised these concerns with Notley’s office, they were dismissed.
She says unless there are changes, she can’t properly represent her constituents.
