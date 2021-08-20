 Skip to main content
Alberta NDP calls on province to do more about surging COVID-19 case numbers

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Alberta’s Opposition health critic is urging the provincial government to do more to curb COVID-19 daily case numbers not seen since the spring.

New Democrat David Shepherd says the province’s inoculation efforts are beginning to stall and the United Conservative Party government should make vaccines readily available to everyone.

He says mobile vaccination clinics should be in areas where Albertans gather, such as supermarkets, malls, parks and festival grounds.

The province reported 749 new COVID-19 infections, slightly down from the 817 new cases announced Thursday – the highest daily count since mid-May.

One more death was reported, bringing the total number of people who died from the virus in the province to 2,343.

There are also 221 people in hospital due to COVID-19, including 48 in intensive care.

Shepherd also says the government should release internal modelling that it says supported its decision to eliminate almost all remaining public health measures.

