The Alberta NDP is promising to build more hospitals, schools and light-rail transit lines in Calgary if the party is elected on May 29.
Leader Rachel Notley is to make an announcement to spend $1.2 billion on infrastructure at a rally this evening with supporters in northwestern Calgary.
She says in a statement that the money is to go toward projects such as light-rail transit, a north health campus and 40 new schools.
Notley says the funding will create thousands of jobs over the next three years.
She also repeated an earlier pledge to build a permanent postsecondary campus in the city’s downtown.
Both parties have been focused on Alberta’s largest city during this month’s election campaign.