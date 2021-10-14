 Skip to main content
Alberta now says 14-year-old’s death not COVID-related, will change reporting process

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
Alberta is reversing an earlier announcement that a 14-year-old had died from COVID-19 and will change how it reports future COVID-related deaths of minors.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical health officer, says the initial information Tuesday on the teen’s death changed upon review and showed that COVID-19 was not the cause.

She says the province’s policy on reporting deaths is to balance the timely release of information with accuracy.

But given their emotional nature, Hinshaw says COVID-19 deaths of those under 18 will now not be reported until a thorough review process is completed.

When Hinshaw first announced the death, she was accused by some of diminishing the teen’s death by noting the patient had underlying medical conditions.

Hinshaw says the goal is to provide information to help the public fully understand the nature of COVID-19 but says she apologizes to the teen’s family if her comments made their grief worse.

