 Skip to main content

Canada Alberta pauses field testing of new elementary school curriculum

Subscribe
Register
Bookmarks Account
Bookmarks Account
AdChoices

Alberta pauses field testing of new elementary school curriculum

Edmonton
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Please log in to bookmark this story. Log In Create Free Account

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Alberta’s United Conservative government has paused tryouts of a new elementary school curriculum.

School boards were sent a letter with the announcement and it was confirmed by the Education Ministry.

The province says in a statement that it respects the effort put into the curriculum so far, but suggests that a review of the former NDP government’s work is needed.

Story continues below advertisement

It says a working group that was set up by the NDP is still in place and Education Minister Adriana LaGrange joined its meetings last week.

Prior to becoming premier, Jason Kenney promised to stop what he called an ideological rewrite of the curriculum and to reform education in the province to offer more practical options.

The NDP’s education critic, Sarah Hoffman, says the updated areas include financial literacy and study on residential schools.

“It also reflects advances in science and technology over the past 20 years, such as the internet and the reclassification of Pluto as a dwarf planet,” Hoffman said Monday.

“What did minister LaGrange see in the new curriculum that caused her to cancel field-testing? She needs to be candid with Albertans.”

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter