Alberta planning eight new parks for land protection, recreation

The Alberta government is proposing eight new parks that would cover 4,000 square kilometres along the front ranges of the Rocky Mountains.
The parks in the Bighorn region in west-central Alberta would offer landscape protection and recreational opportunities.
The plan has been developed in consultation with local groups and First Nations and would give Indigenous people a voice in parks management.
It includes $40 million over five years to improve infrastructure and facilities.
The government has opened an online survey to gauge the public’s reaction to the proposal.
It lasts until the end of January.
