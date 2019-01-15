Alberta police searching for two children who took family car, may be bound for B.C.

Police in Alberta are looking for a boy and a girl, both 12, who allegedly took a family vehicle and are believed to be headed to British Columbia.
The RCMP says detachments in Red Deer and Innisfail got word Monday about two missing children.
They say the boy travelled to Innisfail early that morning and left from there with the girl in a dark blue Chevrolet Cavalier.
They were last seen in Airdrie, just north of Calgary, around 9 p.m.
The vehicle they were travelling in was found in Airdrie, but the children have not been located.
Police say there’s reason to believe they are trying to get to Radium, but no other details have been released.
