Alberta Premier Jason Kenney to speak as COVID-19 caseloads continue to overwhelm province’s hospital system

Open this photo in gallery Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is scheduled to speak in Edmonton today as more doctors have added to calls for a swift lockdown of the economy to stem the tide of COVID-19 patients. JASON FRANSON/The Canadian Press

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney is to speak later today on the ongoing COVID-19 crisis that continues to overwhelm the provincial health system.

Kenney is to meet with reporters alongside Tim Grant, the head of Alberta’s public service, Health Minister Jason Copping and Dr. Verna Yiu, the head of Alberta Health Services.

The meeting comes as more doctors have added to calls for a swift lockdown of the economy to stem the tide of COVID-19 patients.

Story continues below advertisement

Physicians in the emergency medicine section of the Alberta Medical Association are now calling for an immediate firebreak on the economy to reduce caseloads that have averaged well over a thousand new cases a day for weeks.

Intensive care physicians, the head of the Alberta Medical Association, and the Canadian Medical Association have issued similar pleas in recent days.

Alberta has more than doubled its existing intensive care ward capacity, and doctors say without relief soon, life-saving care may have to be rationed.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.