A spokeswoman for United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith says she is abandoning her media-question restriction policy during the wildfire crisis in order to ensure Albertans receive correct information.

Becca Polak says for all other topics ahead of the May 29 election each reporter is still restricted to one question per news conference.

The premier announced the one-question rule as government policy before the election campaign.

The policy applies only to Smith and, with heightened interest in the election, has said it’s the best way to take more questions from more reporters and deliver more information.

Smith abandoned the policy over the weekend when she declared a provincial state of emergency, returning to the past practice of allowing one question and a followup query from reporters.

The Opposition NDP and the Alberta Legislature Press Gallery Association have criticized the question-restriction policy, saying it deprives reporters of the opportunity to challenge or seek clarification from the premier if her initial answer proves insufficient.