Alberta puts first doses of COVID-19 vaccines on hold as uncertainty looms over more dose delivery

The Canadian Press
Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says he is deeply disappointed by Pfizer’s decision to cut back on promised deliveries of vaccine doses to Canada.

Alberta is pausing appointments for people to get their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Premier Jason Kenney said Monday.

He said the province would run out of supply for first doses by the end of the day or early Tuesday.

“We’ll get more vaccine in the coming weeks and some more doses this week, but we need to make adjustments today to accommodate this lack of supply,” Kenney said.

“Even with a new shipment of Pfizer expected later this week, we won’t have enough supply to continue with new first-dose appointments.”

Pfizer-BioNTech indicated last week that it’s cutting back on promised deliveries of its vaccine over the next four weeks as it works to expand production.

Kenney said no new appointments for first doses are being accepted and some appointments already booked will be rescheduled.

He said second doses have been saved for those who have appointments for those shots.

“We believe that we can administer second doses to all those who need them within the recommended time frame.”

He said vaccines so far have been given to about 90,000 health-care workers as well as to staff and residents in continuing-care homes in Alberta.

“Yesterday, we completed the first dose of vaccination at all of Alberta’s 357 long-term care and designated supported-living facilities,” Kenney said.

“This is a tremendous milestone and I believe makes Alberta the first province in the country to complete the first-dose vaccine rollout for this important and highly vulnerable population.”

