 Skip to main content

Canada Alberta RCMP call centre tries to keep officers on the street, not behind a desk

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Alberta RCMP call centre tries to keep officers on the street, not behind a desk

Bill Graveland
Calgary
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Alberta Mounties are test-driving a call-in centre that allows officers to spend more time on the street instead of behind a desk doing paperwork.

The Police Reporting and Occurrence System is still a pilot project but allows officers to input information into the RCMP database by phone.

“By using the data centre, our officers no longer need to travel back to their detachment to manually complete their report, meaning that officers can now spend more time in the communities and less time behind the desk,” Alberta RCMP Acting Commander John Ferguson said Tuesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Open this photo in gallery

Alberta Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley (left) and Alberta RCMP Acting Commanding Officer John Ferguson announce a new phone centre initiative in Calgary on Nov. 13, 2018.

Bill Graveland/The Canadian Press

“They can now input all the required information over the phone in less than four minutes. Once they complete the call they immediately return to their patrols.”

The information is entered into the RCMP database by civilian personnel.

The pilot project has reduced the data entry time for RCMP front-line officers to 3 1/2 minutes from 30 minutes, which doesn’t include travel time.

Justice Minister Kathleen Ganley said giving RCMP officers more time in communities is part of the province’s plan to reduce rural crime.

“Records management is an important behind-the-scenes part of police work,” Ganley said. “It’s vital to the safety of all Albertans but it can also be a time-consuming task. With civilians putting in data in these centres, officers can spend more time where we need them most.”

RCMP set up a callback unit in February that diverts non-emergency calls – including thefts, attempted frauds or scams – to experienced officers allowing more time for a front-line officer to remain on the road.

Ferguson said the callback model allows officers on the front lines to concentrate on emergency situations and to provide a visible presence in rural communities.

Story continues below advertisement

“Since the implementation of this program in February, the unit has diverted almost 4,000 calls. These calls represent over 9,000 person hours – the equivalent work of nine general duty constables in one year,” he said.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
Member Experience
Behind the Story
Inside the brutal transformation of Tim Hortons, with Marina Strauss and Dawn Calleja. November 14, Toronto ON

Complimentary to subscribers

Scotch Talk: Cannavision event

Complimentary to subscribers
GLOBE AND MAIL EVENT
Seine River Cruise — July 2019
The Globe and Mail and Scenic Luxury Cruises invite you on a luxurious and exclusive 11-day cruise from Paris to Normandy.
Seine River Cruise — July 2019