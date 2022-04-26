A 16-year-old boy has been charged with attempted murder after a fellow student was stabbed in the library of a central Alberta school.

RCMP say the boy is also charged with aggravated assault in Monday’s attack at Pigeon Lake Regional School in Falun, about 80 kilometres southwest of Edmonton.

He has been released on bail and is to appear in court in June.

“One of the [bail] conditions is that the student cannot be at the school so he will not be returning,” said Peter Barron, superintendent of Wetaskiwin Regional Public Schools.

Students were to return to school Wednesday and additional counsellors and psychologists have been hired to watch “for signs that somebody may need support,” he said.

The 16-year-old who was stabbed is stable in hospital and recovering after surgery.

RCMP spokesman Cpl. Troy Savinkoff said the two boys, who are both enrolled at the school, know each other and investigators are trying to determine what happened.

Some 250 students from Grades 7 to 12 attend the school. RCMP have said some students and staff in the library witnessed the stabbing.

“After this very traumatic experience that they’ve had, it’ll be a few tough days as we get back to normal,” said Barron.

