Alberta RCMP officer charged with assault, mischief in alleged break and enter

A Mountie stationed in a community east of Edmonton faces assault and mischief charges following an alleged break and enter.
RCMP say officers were sent to a home in Tofield last week after a 911 call.
Police say the homeowner and a resident reported that an officer had forcefully entered the house and assaulted them both.
The pair alleged they convinced him to leave, but he returned and continued to assault them.
Tofield RCMP took a man into custody and began an investigation.
Const. Dane McCarty is charged with assault during a break and enter, assault and two counts of mischief.
He has been released on bail on condition he not drink alcohol, doesn’t possess firearms and makes no contact with the alleged victims.
RCMP say McCarty, who was not on duty at the time of the alleged assaults, has been suspended with pay pending the outcome of a code of conduct investigation. The internal investigation will be done in addition to any criminal court proceedings.
McCarty was to appear in Vegreville provincial court on Monday.
