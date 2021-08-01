 Skip to main content
Alberta RCMP say Ontario Ironman competitor is dead after volunteers pull him from water

Calgary
The Canadian Press
RCMP say a competitor in an Ironman triathlon west of Calgary has died.

Police say they received a complaint of a drowning at Harmony Lake in Rocky View County on Sunday morning.

They say a 47-year-old Ontario man was located by Ironman race volunteers in the water.

The volunteers pulled him out, began CPR, and called EMS, but police say he died at the scene.

RCMP say they have contacted the medical examiner who will be assisting in determining a cause.

They say the man’s family has been notified.

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

