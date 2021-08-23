 Skip to main content
Alberta records almost 2,000 new COVID-19 cases over three days

CALGARY
The Canadian Press
Almost 2,000 new COVID-19 infections were identified in Alberta over the last three days for an active case count of 7,777.

Alberta Health Services numbers show the province recorded 821 cases on Friday, 678 on Saturday and 473 on Sunday.

Hospitalizations and intensive care admissions also went up to 244 and 54, respectively.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, says in a tweet that there were five more deaths in the last 24 hours.

The majority of COVID-19 patients in hospital continue to be unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

Just over 77 per cent of eligible Albertans have received at least one shot, and almost 69 per cent have had both.

Government data shows more than 5.4 million doses have been administered.

