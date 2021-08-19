Alberta reports its highest new daily COVID-19 case count in three months

Alberta is reporting 817 new cases of COVID-19 – the highest daily count since mid-May.

Figures released by the province show there were four more deaths due to the virus, bringing the total number of people who died in Alberta since the pandemic began to 2,342.

The province says there are 198 people in hospital, including 43 in intensive care.

There are 6,367 active cases, with the highest number in the Calgary zone.

The province also reports that 206 of the new COVID-19 infections and nearly 4,700 of the active cases are from more contagious variants of concern.

About 68 per cent of eligible Albertans are fully vaccinated.

