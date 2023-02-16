Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Minister of Health Jason Copping address the children's medication shortage in Edmonton, on Dec. 6, 2022. The province has secured five million bottles of children's acetaminophen and ibuprofen for Alberta families.JASON FRANSON/CP

The expectation was an influx of children’s pain relief medication would land on Alberta shelves by Christmas. Now – almost two months later – the Alberta government continues to acknowledge delays in shipping pediatric ibuprofen and acetaminophen into the province from a Turkish pharmaceutical company.

On Thursday, Health Minister Jason Copping said it’s likely that the supply will be brought in “over the next couple of weeks” but did not provide a definitive timeline.

Premier Danielle Smith announced in early December that the province had reached a deal with Atabay Pharmaceuticals and Fine Chemicals to bring five million bottles of children’s medication to Alberta, at a time when shelves were empty amid a spike of respiratory illnesses.

Last Friday, Health Canada approved the exceptional importation of Atabay Pedifen, more commonly known as ibuprofen, pediatric syrup for retail and hospitals in Alberta, but Mr. Copping said details are being finalized before the product can be shipped across the globe.

Earlier this month, the federal agency green-lighted a shipment of children’s acetaminophen from the Turkish manufacturer, but it has yet to arrive. In January, 250,000 bottles of the five million landed in Alberta, but are for hospital use only.

Mr. Copping said working with the supplier on labelling, childproof caps and proper documentation is the reason for the holdup.

“That is quite frankly taking quite some time to be able to do that but again, I’m optimistic that within the next couple of weeks, we’ll see the shipment of acetaminophen and then we’re still working through on the ibuprofen,” said the minister.

Scott Johnston, press secretary to Mr. Copping, said in an additional statement that labelling for children’s liquid acetaminophen has now been approved and the manufacturer has begun the necessary work to package and ship 750,000 bottles of the drug. The outstanding four million bottles are three million acetaminophen and one million ibuprofen.

“This supply will be made available for sale at pharmacies across the province once it arrives in Alberta. Timing for delivery remains to be determined,” said Mr. Johnston.

“Health Canada has also approved the government’s plan to import Pedifen-brand children’s ibuprofen for sale by pharmacies and for hospital use. After final approval of the label is provided by Health Canada, a delivery date will be established.”

He said the province continues to work with Health Canada to determine whether other provinces and territories can use medication from the same supplier. During the original government announcement, Ms. Smith and Mr. Copping indicated plans to share excess supply with other provinces and territories.

Alberta had to purchase the minimum amount of product set by the supplier and paid a “small premium” over the planned retail price. The province declined to provide details on the total cost of the deal despite repeated requests from The Globe and Mail. Mr. Johnston said final costs will be determined once the process is complete.

Health Canada did not respond to a request for comment on Thursday. It is unclear if any other applications from Alberta for Atabay products are still pending with the federal government.

As of Feb. 7, the federal website said 2,430,322 units of children’s pain and fever-reducing medications have been imported for hospitals, community pharmacies and retail outlets. Between Jan. 25 and Feb. 7, just over 92,000 units were received. This is in addition to domestic production.

Proposals intended to alleviate drug shortages are prioritized by Health Canada. For a product to be considered for importation, Ottawa ensures it is approved by a regulatory authority in another country, is safe and effective, that supply chain networks are authorized to conduct licensable activities and packaging and labelling are of standard.