Alberta student says she and others are dreading return to online learning

EDMONTON
The Canadian Press
A 17-year-old in Edmonton says she and many of her friends are dreading a return to online learning for the next two weeks because of COVID-19.

Amara Mogos says going back and forth between online learning and regular school has been draining for her and many of her classmates, but she understands the need to do it.

Mogos is one of thousands of junior high and high school students in the city who will return to online learning Thursday.

She says her education is suffering and switching between classrooms and computers is taking a toll on her mental health and that of many of her classmates.

Trisha Estabrooks, board chairwoman of Edmonton Public Schools, says her division and Edmonton Catholic Schools made a joint request to the province to shift to online learning because of rising COVID-19 cases and a shortage of teachers.

School boards in Calgary and Fort McMurray have already moved all students in Grades 7 to 12 to at-home learning for the next few weeks.

