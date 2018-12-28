Sarah McIver, the Alberta teacher detained in China, has arrived back in Canada

Open this photo in gallery This Facebook photo shows Sarah McIver, a Canadian detained in China.

Sarah McIver, an Alberta woman who was detained in China while teaching English, has been released from custody and is back in Canada.

Ms. McIver became the third Canadian detained in China this month during a time of heightened tensions between the two countries over the arrest of a senior executive of Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. Beijing said Ms. McIver had been held under “administrative punishment” for working in the country illegally.

Global Affairs Canada spokesperson Richard Walker confirmed Friday that a Canadian citizen who was detained in China this month had been released and had returned to Canada. Mr. Walker did not provide any further information for privacy reasons.

But a senior government source, who was not authorized to speak about the consular case publicly, confirmed to The Globe and Mail that Ms. McIver is back in the country.

According to friends of Ms. McIver, who spoke with The Globe before the woman’s release was announced, she had assured her family in mid-December that she was fine and would be deported from China within days.

“She’s sweet, she’s kind, she’s happy, she’s so smart – and she just loves different cultures,” said Jenn Smith, who has known Ms. McIver for about a decade. “Before she is going on trips, she makes sure everything is in order.”

Ms. McIver was last based in Red Deer, Alta., and has previously taught abroad.

The Globe was unable to speak with her family following her release.

Ms. McIver’s arrest was treated by Canadian and Chinese authorities as a routine matter – unlike the arrests of Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor this month on suspicion of “engaging in activities that endanger” China’s national security, according to Beijing. Their arrests were seen as a tit-for-tat response to Canada’s arrest of Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou, which Chinese authorities have described as a political act.

Ms. Meng was arrested Dec. 1 at Vancouver International Airport at the request of the United States, which is seeking her extradition to face fraud charges related to U.S. sanctions against Iran. She has denied the accusations, which have not been tested in court, and has been released on bail in Vancouver.

Foreign Affairs Minister Chrystia Freeland has formally demanded the “immediate release” of the two Canadians.

Mr. Kovrig is a Canadian diplomat on leave from the federal government. He was working as an analyst and researcher with the International Crisis Group think tank when he was arrested. There have been reports that he has been treated harshly in China, forbidden to turn off the lights at night and questioned every morning, afternoon and evening. He has also not been allowed to apply for bail or see a lawyer.

Ms. Spavor, an entrepreneur, has worked to promote business and cultural ties with North Korea. He helped arrange basketball star Dennis Rodman’s visit to the isolated country in 2014.

With files from Michelle Zilio in Ottawa