Alberta to bring in COVID-19 passport, declares health emergency

Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, facing a COVID-19 crisis that is collapsing the province’s health-care system, says his government will implement a vaccine passport.

Kenney is also declaring a state of public health emergency, with strict new limits on gatherings, and warns the province is at risk of exhausting intensive care beds and staff within 10 days.

Several provinces are bringing in vaccine passports, which compel people to prove they have been vaccinated before being allowed to use non-essential services such as pubs and restaurants.

Kenney had resisted such measures for health privacy reasons.

Alberta lifted almost all public health restrictions more than two months ago, and Kenney now says that was the wrong call.

Alberta has more than 18,000 active cases – the most of any province.

