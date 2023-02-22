The Alberta government says it will give Grande Prairie $9.7 million if the city decides to replace its RCMP with a municipal police force.Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press

The Alberta government says it will give Grande Prairie $9.7 million if the city decides to replace its RCMP with a municipal police force.

Public Safety Minister Mike Ellis says the money would flow to the city over two years for the costs associated with starting a local police service if the funding is approved in the United Conservative Party government’s upcoming budget.

Currently, the RCMP provides Grande Prairie’s policing services.

Speaking at a news conference in the city, Ellis said having a community-led and focused police service would ensure Grande Prairie finds unique solutions to better serve the region.

Grande Prairie city council is to vote on the municipal police proposal, which would cost an estimated $19 million, on March 6.

Mayor Jackie Clayton says the initial funding from the province would give the city of about 64,000 people the confidence to proceed with the change if the proposal is approved by city council.