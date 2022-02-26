A pedestrian walks through downtown Calgary on Dec. 9, 2020.Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Premier Jason Kenney says the “vast majority” of public health restrictions in the province will lift as of Tuesday.

He says metrics such as hospitalizations, test positivity and COVID-19 wastewater data are all trending in the right direction, even since Alberta relaxed some restrictions earlier this month.

Kenney says the provincial mask mandate will end March 1, along with all capacity limits for venues, mandatory work from home requirements and social gathering limits.

He says masks will still be required in higher-risk settings such as public transit, hospitals and nursing homes.

More to come.

