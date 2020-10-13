Alberta to make change to COVID-19 testing as cases in province continue to rise

Open this photo in gallery Starting Wednesday, testing at Alberta Health Services assessment centres will be done by appointment only. The Canadian Press

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health says the province will change the way COVID-19 is tested to make it more efficient as cases continue to rise.

Dr. Deena Hinshaw says, starting Wednesday, testing at Alberta Health Services assessment centres will be done by appointment only.

She says that will make testing quicker and reduce crowding in lines.

Dr. Hinshaw says there were 961 new cases of COVID-19 detected and four additional deaths over the Thanksgiving weekend.

There are 97 people in hospital, and 13 of those are in intensive care.

Dr. Hinshaw says the Edmonton zone remains the hot spot in the province with 1,444 active cases.